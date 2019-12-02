Keeping your personal information safe during Cyber Monday

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Cyber Monday gives people a chance to avoid the long lines at stores and shop in the comfort from their own own, but there are ways to make sure you're doing it safely.

The Better Business Bureau has some online shopping reminders. First, you want to use your credit card instead of your debit card - that way you can dispute any shady charges that may turn up later. It's also important to keep your anti-virus software up to date as it can often detect non-secure websites. Secure web addresses begin with 'https://' and not just 'http://'. Also, make sure to price check before you buy because offers from online retailers can be misleading.