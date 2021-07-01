Keeping your kids safe online

MASON CITY, Iowa - An Albert Lea man has been convicted on a variety of federal charges regarding child pornography.

32 year-old Travis Kyle Mayer was accused of downloading child pornography in 2017, and then exploiting a 15 year-old girl in 2018 into producing porn that Mayer possessed and distributed. He could face up to life in prison, depending on sentencing.

This begs the question: how can you keep your kids safe online and avoid a potentially harmful situation like this?

Mary Ingham with Crisis Intervention Service has dealt with issues regarding inappropriate relationships and child exploitation. She offers educational resources to schools regarding online safety, and notes of some ways parents can monitor what your kids do on social media and online.

"It's good to talk to your friends and family on social media, but if a stranger contacts you, how do you respond? Make sure that parents and kids are having that conversation so that if kids do get a weird message that it's OK to talk to their parents and that parents know what to do and how to respond to that."

She also advises parents to get familiar with apps and platforms like Facebook and Tik Tok, and discuss the types of friends they chat with online.

"For months, my nephews were talking about Tik Tok, and I had no idea what it was. The first time I saw it, I thought this was weird. But I signed up for it because I wanted to understand it better. Part of that, I think as adults, is being familiar with the different platforms the people in your life are using, know how it works, so you can have a conversation."