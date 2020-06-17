Keeping your kids safe around the water this summer

KIMT NEWS 3 - Drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1-4. It's also one of the top causes of death for teens.

According to American Academy of Pediatrics, drowning is even more of a danger during the Coronavirus Pandemic, as kids spend more time at home with caregivers who may be distracted by work and other responsibilities.

There are simple steps you can take to protect your kids as you cool off at the beach or pool this summer.

"Make sure any time that there's someone in the water, that there's an an adult paying attention to them. Because constant supervision is one of the most important layers of protection we can provide to kids to help prevent drowning," said Dr. Ben Hoffmann of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Drowning doesn't always happen at a beach or public pool. It can also happen in your own backyard. Many families have set up inflatable or a small plastic pool in their yards to keep kids cool and entertained while we stay home more than usual during the pandemic. If you have one of those at your home, here's what you need to do.

"For the larger pools that may be semi-permanent, it's going to be really important to think about fencing or barriers to ensure kids can't get to water when they're not supposed to be in the water and when they're not being supervised. For smaller pools, making sure that they're emptied when it's not swim time," Hoffmann said.

You may not even be aware of some of the dangers lurking inside your home. It only takes 2 inches of water for an infant or child to drown. So the bathtub, toilet, and even buckets of water are all potential risks.

"Any time there's water in a bathtub and there's a kid around, the parent or caregiver needs to be supervising that child. You can't leave them alone even for a second. If kids are curious about the toilet, using toilet locks or making sure that the bathroom door is closed can help. And then for other standing water that might be in the house, like buckets and those sort of things, make sure they get emptied as soon as you're done," Hoffmann said.