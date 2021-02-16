Keeping your car running in the cold

MASON CITY, Iowa - The deep chill we've been subjected to for awhile now has not only affected our heating bills and even our health, but also our vehicles.

Melvin Sexton and his crew at DeWilde Auto Service have been fielding calls from customers about not only dead batteries, but also anti-freeze leaks and heating coil issues. Because of so many customers needing batteries replaced, it's starting to deplete his battery stock.

"Our stock is about a tenth of what it was a week or so ago. Hopefully, Interstate will restock us, and we have access to other batteries."

If you're wanting to save some money, Sexton advises drivers to run their vehicles as often as possible, roughly every 6-8 hours, and let it run for 30-45 minutes. In addition, a plug-in battery charger is helpful. Also, if you find yourself with your battery turning over slowly, Sexton advises drivers to stop to avoid flooding the engine and make the problem worse.

"Let it warm up, plug it in, put a trickle charger on it. If you let it sit and dry out, 3-4 hours later, you come back, it should probably fire for you."