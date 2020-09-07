Clear
Keeping track of COVID-19 grant funding application deadlines

As deadlines for COVID-19 grant funding come to a close the Rochester Chamber of Commerce wants to ensure small businesses don’t miss out.

The Keep It Local grant application through the Rochester Downtown Alliance is closing on Sept. 7. The grant looks to distribute $225,000 in CAREs Act funding to small businesses in Rochester.

This isn’t the first grant to close it’s application process. Chamber president Kathleen Harrington says while there are a variety of grant programs to keep track of it’s good for businesses to keep applying and not get fatigued.

She explained, “Being fatigued by filling out grant applications is normal right now. We're hearing that from a lot of businesses. But, please, don't let the fatigue get the best of you. Keep trying. There are dollars out there to support businesses for innovation and survival strategies during this pandemic.”

The chamber has a list of all the applications that are available on its website which you can find here.

You can also check out the Rochester Downtown Alliance for another resource for small business grant application information.

Well below normal temps arrive for the midweek, warmer by the weekend
