Keeping the runways ice and snow free

ROCHESTER, Minn.- ROCHESTER, Minn.- Often times when you think about keeping pavement clear of snow and ice, you think of the DOT or maybe even your city. But what about those who keep the slick airport runways safe?

The workers out on the runway must constantly communicate with one another, their supervisor and the tower.

The tower communicates to the supervisor about airplane landing times, and departures. Then, the supervisor communicates that to his crews out doing the plowing, blowing, and de-icing. He lets them know how much time is left before a plane will take over the pavement.

The crews come in early and leave late during severe weather events but say it’s all worth it for the safety of both the passengers, and those on the ground.