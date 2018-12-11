Clear

Keeping the Eyota Market

The Eyota community came together on Monday night to discuss options of how they can keep the Eyota Market.

Posted: Dec. 10, 2018 11:32 PM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

EYOTA, Minn.- Over 4 years ago Robert Schumann and Vicki Arendt inherited the Eyota Market. “Our father built the grocery store 11 years ago and he passed away 4 and a half years ago and, in the process our store is still under an estate. And we aren't supposed to keep an estate open for longer than a year and we have been trying to find someone to buy the grocery store."
For over 4 years now, the Schumanns have not been successful in finding someone to buy over the towns only market.
The family says they can’t continue to keep getting permits from the state. So, Monday night’s meeting was all about discussing options for both community members and potential buyers or investors for taking over the market.
Mayor Tyrel Clark tells KIMT he sees 3 options. “One option is now that we got the word out is a single entrepreneur could come in and be the sole buyer. Or you could have an investment group, a group of individuals who invest as a group less than 10, or you could have a co-op which is one of the things we talked about tonight."
The Schumanns say they won’t be closing the market any time soon to allow time for a buyer to come forward or for the community to come to another conclusion.
It’s crucial to many in Monday night’s packed room full of eager Eyota residents that the market stay put, because in their eyes it’s more than just a market. “I think the community needs it. I mean I employ a lot of local kids from the high school a lot of employees from the community, we help support community events. We provide a place for the kids to come after school and get some food so it's a very important part of this community."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 11°
Albert Lea
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 14°
Charles City
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 7°
Rochester
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 3°
More fog will be possible tonight.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rockets girls basketball off to undefeated start

Image

Prep basketball highlights and scores across Northern Iowa and Southern Minnesota

Image

"Kid's Cup" donates to Mayo Clinic

Image

"Baby it's cold outside" taken off the air

Image

Keeping the Eyota meeting

Image

Keeping the Eyota market

Image

Civic Center leadership

Image

Rochester Debut

Image

Free Library Launches

Image

Communities feeling firefighter shortage

Community Events