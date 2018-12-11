Keeping the Eyota market

EYOTA, Minn.- Over 4 years ago Robert Schumann and Vicki Arendt inherited the Eyota Market. “Our father built the grocery store 11 years ago and he passed away 4 and a half years ago and, in the process our store is still under an estate. And we aren't supposed to keep an estate open for longer than a year and we have been trying to find someone to buy the grocery store."

For over 4 years now, the Schumanns have not been successful in finding someone to buy over the towns only market.

The family says they can’t continue to keep getting permits from the state. So, Monday night’s meeting was all about discussing options for both community members and potential buyers or investors for taking over the market.

Mayor Tyrel Clark tells KIMT he sees 3 options. “One option is now that we got the word out is a single entrepreneur could come in and be the sole buyer. Or you could have an investment group, a group of individuals who invest as a group less than 10, or you could have a co-op which is one of the things we talked about tonight."

The Schumanns say they won’t be closing the market any time soon to allow time for a buyer to come forward or for the community to come to another conclusion.

It’s crucial to many in Monday night’s packed room full of eager Eyota residents that the market stay put, because in their eyes it’s more than just a market. “I think the community needs it. I mean I employ a lot of local kids from the high school a lot of employees from the community, we help support community events. We provide a place for the kids to come after school and get some food so it's a very important part of this community."