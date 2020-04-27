Keeping spirits up in a time of uncertainty

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's been over a month since the pandemic has forced nursing and long-term care facilities to go on lockdown to protect residents, and staff and residents are adjusting to the new normal.

At the IOOF Home, morale is still up, and Director of Nursing Shelly Schneider and staffers are trying to keep residents' spirits up, by still allowing normal activities like bingo, movie showings and communal dining, though with some changes to follow social distancing guidelines, such as having no more than 10 people in a room at one time.

"We still like to keep activities as usual, same even kilter as far as the residents are concerned. Staff we just go with the flow. It's all about the residents."

"Fortunately, a lot of the residents have lived through the toughest times you and I haven't lived through, like the Depression and the World War. So they know what's going on."

And while residents' loved ones are currently not allowed inside, they are allowed to see and wave to them via drive through's.