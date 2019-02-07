Keeping sidewalks from becoming too icy

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The snowfall continues and salt and shelves are flying off the shelves.

A recent warm up led to a lot of melting, as soon as the cold temperatures returned. All that melted snow turned to ice.

Brad Parrish manages a tool supply store here in Rochester and says using a lot of salt isn’t always the best option.

Stephanie Hatzenbihler is the environmental education specialist for Rochester Public works and says the impact of to much water can be felt in the warmer months.

“What doesn't get used stays on the surface. When we do have our big snow melt in the spring it will eventually make its way down to our storm sewers,” she said.

Brad & Hatzenbihler both say one way prevent your sidewalk from becoming an ice rink, is to keep up with the snow.

“The best things you can do is try to keep up with the snow that's coming on the ground. So, rather than wait for it to all dump out at one point and clean it up if you do a little at time,” said Hatzenbihler.

Parrish echoes the same feeling.

“I try to clear as much as I can and keep a layer of salt down.”