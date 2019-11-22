Keeping sickness out of your holiday party

MASON CITY, Iowa - Thanksgiving is upon us, less than a week away.

And while the first thing may be preparing a turkey dinner, you can't forget protecting your health, as cold and flu season is starting to ramp up.

It's Zelda Elwood's first Thanksgiving in her new home, but she's no stranger to have lots of guests over.

"Last year, we had 27. But it was a much smaller venue than this. But we fit them in."

Luckily, icky illnesses are not common at Zelda's get-togethers.

"Never had food poisoning. We always have that many people. It's usually between 21 and 25-26 people, but we've never had anybody that got sick."

Dr. Hameed Khan of Quick Care Urget Care has been seeing a bump in sick patients.

"We're seeing a handful of flu. It really hasn't peaked yet, but a lot more bronchitis and cold like symptoms really going around."

So before reaching to grab some turkey or pumpkin pie, Khan suggests washing your hands to avoid coming into contact with bacteria.

"They can be on the handle, they can be on a door knob, they can be on faucets, especially when you're out traveling at gas stations. Anything you touch, you can spread germs."

In addition, Khan advises to wash thoroughly, not just the palm of your hands.

"Rinsing the back of your hands, make sure you get in between the nails and between the fingers. Getting up to about half your arm is always a good common sense at least."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommends proper sleeping and keeping a relaxed and positive outlook can also help to avoid falling under the weather.