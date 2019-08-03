Clear
BREAKING NEWS Authorities release names of 6 people killed in wrong-way crash on I-90 Full Story

Keeping shop workers safe

After accident that left one person dead and one injured in Britt this week, we're seeing how shops that

Posted: Aug 3, 2019 12:38 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's been three days since an explosion at a Hancock County business that left one person dead and another injured. Now we're getting a closer look at the suspected cause.

A preliminary investigation found that a metal barrel used to collect oil ignited, causing the blast at Miller & Sons Golf Carts just south of Britt. 

It begs the question - what are shop workers doing to keep themselves out of harm's way?

Steve Tass is the owner of Custom Auto Builders, and says it's important to keep paint, oil and gas tanks away from heat sources, which can be tricky while welding, as well as also taking oxygen into account. But when it comes to welding, his employees uses a tool that cuts down on sparks flying.

"Nowadays, we use electronic no gas heating systems. Kind of like the new technology in the stoves, it's an infrared type of heating."

In addition, their painting area is kept away from the main welding and repair area.

"It has a sunk-in floor, where it will contain any kinds of fluids if they leak out. It's an area that has a sprinkler system in there so if there was a fire, it would hopefully extinguish it quickly."

OSHA has some provisions regarding where oil and flammable liquids can be stored.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Tracking a warm and sunny weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

IHSBCA All-Star teams announced

Image

New soccer field comes to Rochester

Image

Honkers split with Mankato

Image

BBQ Restaurant shutting down

Image

2.8 Million kids injured yearly by falls

Image

Riding to Sturgis

Image

Chris and Katie as snake handlers

Image

Snakes in a live shot

Image

Dodge County Relay for Life

Image

Fatal Crash Aftermath

Community Events