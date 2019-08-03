Keeping shop workers safe

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's been three days since an explosion at a Hancock County business that left one person dead and another injured. Now we're getting a closer look at the suspected cause.

A preliminary investigation found that a metal barrel used to collect oil ignited, causing the blast at Miller & Sons Golf Carts just south of Britt.

It begs the question - what are shop workers doing to keep themselves out of harm's way?

Steve Tass is the owner of Custom Auto Builders, and says it's important to keep paint, oil and gas tanks away from heat sources, which can be tricky while welding, as well as also taking oxygen into account. But when it comes to welding, his employees uses a tool that cuts down on sparks flying.

"Nowadays, we use electronic no gas heating systems. Kind of like the new technology in the stoves, it's an infrared type of heating."

In addition, their painting area is kept away from the main welding and repair area.

"It has a sunk-in floor, where it will contain any kinds of fluids if they leak out. It's an area that has a sprinkler system in there so if there was a fire, it would hopefully extinguish it quickly."

OSHA has some provisions regarding where oil and flammable liquids can be stored.