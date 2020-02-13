Keeping pets safe in the cold

KIMT News 3 - The cold weather is not only dangerous for us, but also for our pets.

"We remind everybody to bring your pets inside during these arctic cold temperatures. Frostbite can happen and death can happen in a very short time period," said Sybil Soukup, Executive Director of the Humane Society of North Iowa.

When you do have to take your dog outside to go to the bathroom, make sure to check their paws when they come back inside.

"Paws are really sensitive. Imagine you're walking around on your hands or barefoot on this ice and the cold cement. And a lot of people are using ice melt this time of year," said Soukup.

"So it can create a lot of cracks and dry patches on their little pads. And so a lot of dog owners just leave a rag, a damp rag by the door and when they bring their dog in, just wipe off their paws and so that salt doesn't get in there and cause problems. It also prevents the dogs from licking their paws and they don't ingest that salt because that can also cause problems as well," she said.