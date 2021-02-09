Keeping pets safe from dangerously cold temperatures

BYRON, Minn. - The cold is not only uncomfortable, it’s also dangerous. That also includes our pets. When it's extremely cold, it's important to think about your pet before heading outside.

Rachel Leaver of Leashes & Leads Byron tells KIMT the first tip for dog owners in winter is buying pet-safe sidewalk salt. It works the same way as regular de-icer, without the harsh properties that can burn your pet's paws.

Leaver explains, "Salt on a paw is like an open wound, and a lot of people don't know that- that will actually irritate them and hurt them. So that's why we have to have some kind of barrier or protection."

She says it’s also never a bad idea to think about getting your pup some outerwear.

Leaver says as for time outside -- 15 minutes is long enough for small dogs and for bigger dogs -- a 30 minute limit without extra protection is ideal.

When neighbors aren't using pet-friendly salt, dog boots for paws come in handy.

Leaver also suggests ‘Paw Guard,’ a wax that even snow dogs use year round.

“It won't stain carpet or wood floors. It actually helps absorb into feet. You can put it on the bottom side, once a day,” she says.

She also recommends wiping paws off anytime they come in from outdoors.

“We just really recommend dog owners... to really be thoughtful about where they're taking their dogs if they're going to walk them around the block."

Dogs that aren't spending enough time outside can often get bored, leading them to get into trouble. Leaver says stocking up on toys and treats is a great way to keep pets busy while spending more time indoors.

Because the cold weather is not going anywhere any time soon, so if you need a place for your dog to run around indoors in a heated space, Leashes and Leads says they always have room.