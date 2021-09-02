Mayo expert on keeping our kids safe during the school year

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Earlier today, Abinash Virk, M.D. from Mayo Clinic gave her insight on how to keep kids safe and healthy as they return to school - especially for those who are too young to receive the COVID-19 vaccine amid delta outbreaks.

"I think it's very scary for kids, themselves," said Dr. Virk. "But also for family members."

Rochester Public Schools are requiring masks in their buildings as the 2021-2022 school year begins, but some parents are still hesitant about if their kids will remain healthy.

Dr. Virk answered a very important question for parents: how do we keep our kids safe?

"For maximum protection, you could ask your children to wear a mask," said Dr. Virk. "Of course, that's not easy and it's not easy for children - especially the younger ones. If they are okay wearing a mask, they could wear a mask - particularly if they are in the class itself. Hand hygiene is helpful. And again, avoiding big gatherings would be helpful. But it is challenging when we are not able to provide them the vaccine yet."

With lessened social distancing and masking guidelines, is there a spike in COVID cases in our future?

"You know based on the fact that the children are - especially below 12 years of age - are not vaccinated and many may not be wearing a mask and they are in person, I think there is a likelihood that we will have an increase in transmission in our communities after school starts. Again, we will be monitoring this very closely as we go forward," said Dr. Virk.

The vaccine is only FDA-approved for those 12 and over, although there are ongoing clinical trials to make the vaccine available to those younger than 12.

The Pfizer vaccination trial is the closest, so far.

After data from the trial is compiled - which is expected near the end of September - it will then be presented to the FDA. The FDA will then decide if it will approve the shots for younger children.

"By the end of this year, we should have a large portion of children between five months and twelve years of age getting offered vaccinations," said Dr. Virk.

Dr. Virk said there is no reason to believe there is going to be a problem for the children once the vaccine is FDA-approved.