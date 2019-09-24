Keeping history alive on the last brick street

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Neighbors in the Med City are keeping history alive on the last brick road in Rochester.

The city says the cost of preserving the road is substantially more than the cost to cover it in asphalt. The historic street is on ninth avenue between 6th and 7th street. The Minnesota winters have really taken a toll on the street. The city was planning to cover this with black top and now they're keeping the brick at the cost of the residents.

It's a charming section in the med city jan daly has called home for more than 20 years.

“Raised all five of our children here. They've played on here and gotten their scratches and bumps,” said Jun Daly.

The brutal Minnesota weather has deteriorated the road, leading it to be deemed not drivable. Residents including daly fought to keep the street the way it was built.

“Showed us the history and the maturity and i love the mature trees and we love the quiet and the old homes,” she said.

The total project is estimated to cost over $400,000. The city and residents agreed that each of the homes on the street will pay nearly $52,000 each to reconstruct the historic street. For Daly that's a win.

“We love watching local high school seniors come up here and have their senior pictures taken. we love watching the horse and buggy carry the bride and groom up to Plumber Circle. It's just traditional,” she said.

The project is expected to wrap up early November. Neighbors tell us they're thinking of doing fundraisers to help them offset the cost of the reconstruction n project.