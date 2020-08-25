Keeping energy costs down during a heatwave

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As we experience warmer temperatures this week Rochester Public Utilities is sharing practical ways we can save energy and keep costs down.

One easy and inexpensive way to beat the heat is to install window coverings to prevent heat gain through your windows during the day.

RPU says you can use fans and ventilation strategies to cool your home but just remember to turn off ceiling fans when you leave the room to save energy.

Another change to consider is lighting options that operate at cooler temperatures; LED is a highly energy efficient light compared to incandescent lighting.

Communications director Tony Benson also say if you're setting your thermostat you should keep it around 78 degree according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

Benson explained, "To some people it may seem too warm still. That's all personal preference but that's the level it will take the humidity out of a room or home as well as be energy efficient as well."

If you're looking for RPU rebates and programs you can click here for more information.