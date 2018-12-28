Keeping Rochester city roads clear of ice and snow

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The last few days we've really experienced a wide variety of weather. One day it was warm then rainy, freezing rain and soon the white Minnesota snow.

This is keeping the Rochester Public Works Department very busy.

To avoid cars sliding on neighborhood streets public works have a developed a method remove the ice.

Dan Plizga is the infrastructure manager and says they immediately call employees in to get to work if there’s severe weather approaching.

To become more environmentally conscience, they scrape the ground.

“Salt is really harsh on the environment,”says Plizga.

They scrap the ground to collect any snow and potential ice from becoming too dense. The city focuses on heavy traffic areas like downtown, bus routes and hills and bridges then hit the neighborhoods.

“We're trying to make the best use of our resources obviously any time we're putting out salt it's bad for the environment, it's bad for bridges it's bad for vehicles so we really try to limit the usage of salt,”

To ensure they can access the roads to clear them Plizga says to make sure you move your car and trash can so they can scrape and salt the ground.