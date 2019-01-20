Who wants more snow? Another snow storm may be on the horizon

Who’s ready for more snow? A winter storm is on the horizon and takes aim at the Midwest Monday night and through Tuesday. Precipitation type will play a big roll in accumulation and those of us south of I-90 should plan for a light glaze of icing before snow completely takes over. Early numbers indicate a widespread 3-6" with a heavy band of 6-8" for some of us.

After Tuesday’s system moves through, extremely cold and dangerous temperatures move in to finish off the week. Highs will only climb into the single digits with lows falling well below zero. The cool down begins Friday. With the cold temperatures we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds into the weekend.