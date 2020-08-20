Keep or kill the caucuses? Iowans weigh in on DNC chairman's comments

MASON CITY, Iowa - In addition to its sweet corn harvested each year, Iowa is known for the Iowa caucuses.

After this year's caucus dumpster fire, one top party official is calling for the system to be relegated to the history books.

Tom Perez, the chairman of the Democratic National Committee does not want a repeat of what happened earlier this year. He didn't specifically call out Iowa, but said states who still caucus need to switch over to a primary election instead.

"Personally, I don't like caucuses. I know there are people around here who love them. I'm not one of them," said JoAnn Hardy, chair of the Cerro Gordo County Democrats. She would rather see the system run more like the Minnesota primary.

"Instead of caucusing, they had a primary for people who just wanted to come out and vote and then they also had a caucus for people who wanted to be more involved in party work and party building," said Hardy.

We all remember the issues with tallying preferences at the democratic caucuses this year. Hardy says a primary would solve that problem.

"The caucuses is not connected to your county auditor, so it's not run through that system. We had to do our own counting, and we saw how that worked, because we had so many candidates, that it was unmanageable."

The caucuses do have some fans, including Alan and Lucy Samson, who would hate to see Iowa lose its status in selecting a presidential candidate.

"It's a real privlege to have that. I'd like to continue with it," said Alan Samson.

His wife Lucy also thinks caucuses hold advantages over voting. She likes the conferring with friends and neighbors that caucusing offers.

"Yes, I think it gives a lot of people a chance to think things through and then make a decision," said Lucy Samson.

The battle over caucuses could be a moot point. DNC chair Tom Perez's term as party leader ends in November. It would be up to the next chairperson to make a push for the 2024 election.