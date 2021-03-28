Keep iowa Beautiful grants going to over 100 community projects

KIMT-TV NEWS 3 – Diamond Vogel and Keep Iowa Beautiful are awarding grants to 132 community [projects across the state.

"Governor Reynolds will be signing a proclamation designating April as Keep Iowa Beautiful month and we are pleased to do our part by awarding paint to 132 community projects in Iowa," says Doug Vogel, Vice-President, Marketing, of the Iowa based company. "The partnership with Keep Iowa Beautiful allows Diamond Vogel to assist and work with many local volunteers that help build communities, making Iowa one of the best states in the nation to live."

In the 18-year partnership with Keep Iowa Beautiful, Diamond Vogel has awarded over 11,860 gallons of paint for 1,132 community projects in Iowa.

"The Paint Iowa Beautiful program helps us increase our assistance to neighborhoods and communities in improving the attractiveness and beauty of where we live," says Kevin Techau, Executive Director of Keep Iowa Beautiful. "These projects definitely improve the beauty of Iowa, its countryside and its communities."

Receiving grants in North Iowa are:

Algona Public Library - 4 Meeting Rooms, 2 Hallway, Restrooms

Belmond - Colts Corner Daycare and a public area

Clear Lake - One Vision General Stores

Decorah - West side of the ArtHaus building

Eagle Grove - Downtown storefronts and park facilities

Floyd County - Learning Center at the Tosanak Recreation Area

Forest City - Heritage Park of North Iowa

Nora Springs - Official City Park Name Signage

Riceville - One room school house, Saratoga #4

Thornton - park shelter house, community center walls, city shed, and the city library