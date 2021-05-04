Keep Jack Frost from nipping at your garden

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Frost is a possibility Tuesday night, and that means trouble for green thumbs. According to KIMT Storm Team 3, frost is possible even without temperatures dipping below zero.

KIMT News 3 spoke with the manager at Sargent's on 2nd in Rochester to find out the best ways to protect your plants, flowers, and vegetables. Scott Moon says the plants most at risk are vegetables. Some annuals like impatiens and coleus don't like the cold either. He advises you to bring potted plants or hanging baskets into your home or garage. Plants in the ground should be covered with a 5-gallon bucket or bedsheet. Plastic sheets can cause damage.

Moon says you'll likely need to replant your vegetables if they're struck by the cold, but other plants may be able to bounce back. "If you do see frost and you didn't cover, if you can get out there early enough before the sun starts rising, you can water your plants down. That'll get the frost off the plant that has settled on there and that will also help save it," he explains.

Some plants such as marigolds or snapdragons, for example, will be fine overnight.

A couple of frosts throughout the month of May are nothing out of the ordinary, according to Storm Team 3.