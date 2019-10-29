Kavars sentenced in Worth County animal neglect case

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - Barbara Kavars, convicted of 14 counts of animal neglect, was sentenced Tuesday to supervised probation of no more than 2 years.

She is also prohibited from breeding/owning K9s, is facing a $65/fine on each count ($910 total) and must undergo a mental health evaluation.

A 30-day jail sentence was suspended, but if found in violation of probation she will go to jail.

Court records say Kavars was holding Samoyed dogs in inhumane conditions when officials raided her operation on Nov. 12, 2018, and visited at other times. 154 Samoyed dogs and four cats were removed from Kavars’ Manly property.

The records say the dogs had fur matted by feces, skin conditions leading to fur loss, painful wounds, intestinal parasites and other maladies.

The records also say the dogs' kennels lacked food and had water containers that were filled with ice.

Kavars denied any wrongdoing and told officials she didn't think the dogs needed additional care.

