Kavars appealing conviction of Worth County animal neglect

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - Barbara Kavars, convicted of animal neglect in October, is appealing her conviction.

In documents filed earlier this month, Kavars said she was pressured into signing a relinquish agreement for the dogs and claimed the judge did not allow her to testify at trial on the agreement.

She was sentenced to supervised probation of no more than 2 years and is also prohibited from breeding/owning dogs, is facing a $65/fine on each count ($910 total), and must undergo a mental health evaluation.

In court documents, Kavars called the sentence “extreme.”

She is seeking “suppression of evidence seized on November 12, 2018, or in the alternative seeks reversal of the judgment and modification of the sentence thereon,” documents state.

--------

MORE COVERAGE

Kavars at sentencing: "I just want to get on with my life. I want to be done." Click here.

Kavars testifies in her animal neglect case. Click here.

Kavars animal neglect trial begins. Click here.

Kavars charged after 154 dogs and 4 cats removed from Worth County property. Click here.

Miss any of our coverage? Click here.

--------

A Worth County jury found Kavars guilty on 14 counts of animal neglect.

Upon learning of the news Thursday, the Humane Society of North Iowa posted the following to its social media account.

"Just when you think you can close the chapter on what has been a long and emotional story for over 300 rescued Samoyeds....the book is flung back open by the breeder who refuses to take any responsibility. ☹️☹️ This is so frustrating!" the post said.

Just when you think you can close the chapter on what has been a long and emotional story for over 300 rescued Samoyeds....the book is flung back open by the breeder who refuses to take any responsibility. ☹️☹️ This is so frustrating!

Court records say Kavars was holding Samoyed dogs in inhumane conditions when officials raided her operation on Nov. 12, 2018, and visited at other times. 154 Samoyed dogs and four cats were removed from Kavars’ Manly property.

The records say the dogs had fur matted by feces, skin conditions leading to fur loss, painful wounds, intestinal parasites and other maladies.

The records also say the dogs' kennels lacked food and had water containers that were filled with ice.

Kavars denied any wrongdoing and told officials she didn't think the dogs needed additional care.