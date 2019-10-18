Kavars' Worth County animal neglect case in the hands of the jury

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - The Barbara Kavars animal neglect case is now in the hands of the jury.
Closing arguments were made Friday in Northwood and the jury received the case early in the afternoon.
Kavars is facing 14 counts of animal neglect.
Court records say Kavars was holding Samoyed dogs in inhumane conditions when officials raided her operation on Nov. 12, 2018, and visited at other times. 154 Samoyed dogs and four cats were removed from Kavars’ Manly property.
The records say the dogs had fur matted by feces, skin conditions leading to fur loss, painful wounds, intestinal parasites and other maladies.
The records also say the dogs' kennels lacked food and had water containers that were filled with ice.
Kavars denied any wrongdoing and told officials she didn't think the dogs needed additional care.
