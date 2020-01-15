Clear

Kasson woman takes plea deal in drug case

Jessica McKee
Marijuana growing equipment found in Kasson home.

Posted: Jan 15, 2020 1:31 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – A reported house theft in Kasson leads to a woman being sentenced for drug possession.

Jessica Ann McKee, 44 of Kasson, pleaded guilty to 5th degree drug possession and has been given five years of supervised probation. Charges of 1st degree drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia have been dimissed.

Authorities say McKee was arrested after the search of a Kasson home in June 2019. Investigators say they were looking into a reported theft and instead found multiple bongs, two drug pipes, 11 baggies containing seeds, a digital scale, grow lights, 83 potted soil planters, and additional drug paraphernalia around the house. Court documents state several of the items tested positive for methamphetamine.

