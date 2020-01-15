MANTORVILLE, Minn. – A reported house theft in Kasson leads to a woman being sentenced for drug possession.
Jessica Ann McKee, 44 of Kasson, pleaded guilty to 5th degree drug possession and has been given five years of supervised probation. Charges of 1st degree drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia have been dimissed.
Authorities say McKee was arrested after the search of a Kasson home in June 2019. Investigators say they were looking into a reported theft and instead found multiple bongs, two drug pipes, 11 baggies containing seeds, a digital scale, grow lights, 83 potted soil planters, and additional drug paraphernalia around the house. Court documents state several of the items tested positive for methamphetamine.
Related Content
- Kasson woman takes plea deal in drug case
- Eyota woman takes plea deal in drug case
- Mason City man takes plea deal in drug case
- Rochester woman takes plea deal in federal tax case
- Mason City woman takes plea deal in meth case
- Kasson flooding
- Rochester woman takes plea deal for stalking
- Plea deal over Austin drug deal
- Woman takes plea in meth case
- Iowa man takes plea deal in gym program fraud case