Kasson woman, six others involved in two-vehicle accident in Blue Earth County

No word yet on any injuries, or the names of the drivers or passengers.

Posted: Jan. 20, 2019 3:10 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. – Seven people, including a Kasson woman, were involved in a two-vehicle accident on Sunday around 11:30 a.m.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, it happened near Highway 83 and 607th Avenue in Saint Clair.

A Dodge Caravan was stepped at a stop sign at the intersection.

A Toyota Sienna van was southbound on Highway 83. The Dodge attempted to cross the highway, the van swerved to try to avoid the collision, but was still hit by the Dodge.

We're tracking another winter storm heading for the Midwest.
