Kasson welcomes new gift shop and local drive through coffee shop

KASSON, Minn. - The pandemic has been tough on small businesses, but one southeastern Minnesota native is deciding now is the right time to launch her unique gift shop in Kasson.

Smiling Moose Owner Kim White owned a gift shop in Alaska for 13 years.

When the cruise industry slowed because of COVID, White thought it was time to go back to her roots and bring her business to Kasson.

But opening during a pandemic comes with challenges - equipment delays, retail shortages, and price increases.

“A lot of continually trying to do a lot of homework and research to find other sources for things that you really need to open up your business,” White explains.

She thinks shoppers will find some things here they can't get anywhere else.

“And when people come into the store, I want them to find a variety of things and things that they normally wouldn't see... variety and choice,” says White.

Supporting local businesses is important to her - partnering with locally owned Trail Creek Coffee Roasters out of Kasson and Fiddleheads in Rochester.

White explains, “We can each carve our own piece of the pie - there's enough business for everybody we all have our strengths and weaknesses, but if we all work together I feel like it'll make us all more successful so why not rise up together.”

She says, “I'm happy to be a part of it and I love the small town comradery community and the way that us local businesses work together.”

Once the coffee shop is open, the gift shop will be open Monday through Saturday 6 am to 6 pm.

For more info, visit Smiling Moose Facebook page.

https://www.facebook.com/Smiling-Moose-105512948358036