Kasson senior reacts to graduation ceremony ban

ROCHESTER, Minn-The month of May is usually filled with high school graduations. That's supposed to be a time of pride and accomplishment for seniors and their families are now filled with disappointment. Noah LaFavor is a high school senior at a private school in Kasson. After 12 hard years of school, he was looking forward to graduation.

"Any kid they most likely envision the cap the gown, the friends the pictures, the walking, hearing your name called on the loudspeaker, grabbing your diploma," LaFavor said.

After Minnesota decided to ban large-scale ceremonies that vision won't become a reality.

After hearing from superintendents across the state Senator Carla Nelson sent a letter to Governor Tim Walz asking him to reconsider the ban.

"I learned superintendent Munoz that the Rochester School District had already had a graduation ceremony planned in such a safe manner and it was approved by Olmsted County Public Health Department,” Nelson said. “We have one of the strongest health departments in the state."

Governor Walz called it a painful decision but says he must rely on what the health experts are telling him.

Seniors including LaFavor are hoping everyone can come to a middle ground. If anything it's a story to share with future graduating classes.

"It's different but I think once it's over once we are a few years down the road we will look back on it and laugh,” LaFavor said. “This will definitely make a good story for future generations. You know hey look how I graduated. I graduated during a pandemic."