Kasson residents are trying to repair limestone walls

KASSON, Minn.-These limestone walls leading into the swimming pool and Veterans Memorial Park are part of history in the city of Kasson. Come spring time however, the city council wants to demolish it unless residents can raise $229,000 to repair the walls.

"There isn't anybody that's grown up here that hasn't walked through those walls and hasn't climbed on them and hasn't appreciated that and doesn't have that as part of their memory," said long time resident. The community is hopeful they can raise the money. "I feel encouraged that maybe the city will help us," explained Jerry Giese. Giese is the president of Kasson Alliance for REstoration, or KARE. Their mission is to help preserve the history within the city, so they're trying their best to get the word out about the walls.

Jerry's wife, Virginia, has lived in Kasson her whole life. She said repairing the walls would honor the hark work the Works Progress Administration put into building them 80 years ago. "This represents who they were and this is who we are today," explained Virginia. "This is what's made us who we are today and how blessed we are that they did that so we can achieve what we have now. If that's torn down, we've lost that and I think it's important to honor these people."

Donald Westfall is the executive director of the Dodge County Historical Society and he said the city just needs to take things slow and listen to the people. "In my experience, which has been 35 years in historic preservation, cities often times will think this is a good idea, but years later they come to regret it and wish these sort of things hadn't been torn down," explained Westfall. If the community can raise the funds, Jerry sees a long future for the wall. "The old way has lasted the longest, so if they redo it like the old ways it should last another 80 years," Jerry said.

There is a GoFundMe page set up where you can donate if you would like to try and help save the walls. The money needs to be raised by April 1st, 2020 otherwise they will begin to take the walls down.