A Kasson pastor's email has been stolen, and the church is urging community members to be on alert

KASSON, Minn.- David Eflandt is the Senior Pastor at St. John’s Lutheran Church.

He posted the following paragraph on Facebook last week, “Friends in Christ. There is a person who has cloned my email address from my church. They are soliciting money from me under the auspices of ministry need. I did not send out these email requests, so please do not respond. We began communication about this earlier this morning, but it seems that it is spreading wider at the moment. Please do not provide any financial information for the person who is asking you for "personal favor" or for eBay gift cards. Our website is not the first in our area to be affected by this scam, unfortunately. Pastor Dave”

He tells KIMT News 3 that he knows of a couple church members who thought the email was legit and sent money.

The church is in contact with the police department who encourages anyone who receives an email that may look fishy to the church and the department.