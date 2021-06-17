Kasson motorcycle rider hurt in Winona County collision

WINONA COUNTY, Minn. – A Dodge County motorcyclist was injured in a two-vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Bruce Adam Winter, 34 of Kasson, was riding north on Highway 43 in Winona County when he collided with the southbound car driven by Paula Ann Schneider, 42 of Rochester. The crash happened around 5:08 Wednesday near the intersection with Big Valley Drive.

Winter suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to Olmsted Medical Center for treatment. The State Patrol says he was not wearing a helmet. Schneider was not hurt.

The Rushford Fire Department and EMS assisted at the scene.