Kasson man sentenced for over 100 grams of meth

Benjamin Braaten
Benjamin Braaten

Drugs found after July 2018 traffic stop.

Posted: Nov 4, 2019 4:15 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Kasson man will be on probation for decades after pleading guilty to a Mower County drug charge.

Benjamin Thomas Braaten, 31, was arrested in April and charged with 1st degree drug possession. The Austin Police Department says Braaten was pulled over on July 1, 2018, and a search of his vehicle found 123.91 grams of methamphetamine, 2.82 grams of marijuana, and three drug pipes.

Braaten eventually pleaded guilty to 2nd degree drug possession. He was sentenced Monday to 40 years of supervised probation.

