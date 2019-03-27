MANTORVILLE, Minn. – A traffic stop that turned up some methamphetamine means probation for a Kasson man.
James Lee Nelson, 41, was pulled over on January 12 after a Dodge County sheriff’s deputy says he saw Nelson weaving in his lane and going slightly over the speed limit. The traffic stop led to a search that police say found a small baggie with less than a gram of meth and two digital scales and multiple syringes that tested positive for meth.
Nelson pleaded guilty Wednesday to 5th degree drug possession and was sentenced to 2 years of probation. He must also either do 90 hours of community work service or pay a $900 fine.
Related Content
- Kasson man sentenced for meth found after traffic stop
- House fire in Kasson
- Three arrested for meth after Rochester traffic stop
- Police: Pistol, meth, scale located after Rochester traffic stop
- Train hits car in Kasson
- Kasson fundraises for its festival
- Sheriff: Mower Co. woman found with cocaine, meth during Worth Co. traffic stop
- Britt man sentenced for meth possession
- Albert Lea man sentenced for meth possession
- Rochester man sentenced for selling meth
Scroll for more content...