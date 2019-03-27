Clear
Kasson man sentenced for meth found after traffic stop

James Nelson James Nelson

Law enforcement says drug was found on digital scales and syringes.

Posted: Mar. 27, 2019 4:02 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – A traffic stop that turned up some methamphetamine means probation for a Kasson man.

James Lee Nelson, 41, was pulled over on January 12 after a Dodge County sheriff’s deputy says he saw Nelson weaving in his lane and going slightly over the speed limit. The traffic stop led to a search that police say found a small baggie with less than a gram of meth and two digital scales and multiple syringes that tested positive for meth.

Nelson pleaded guilty Wednesday to 5th degree drug possession and was sentenced to 2 years of probation. He must also either do 90 hours of community work service or pay a $900 fine.

Community Events