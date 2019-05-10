Kasson man sentenced for late summer robbery

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Kasson man is sentenced for helping a teenager rob someone.

Derrek Michael Sanchez, 24, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting 1st degree aggravated robbery for an incident on August 26, 2018. He was ordered Friday to spend 20 years on supervised probation and either do 100 hours of community service or pay a $1,000 fine.

Law enforcement says Sanchez helped a 16-year-old rob a man near a Holiday gas station. Court documents state the victim was nearly run over in the incident and a pellet gun was displayed during the robbery.