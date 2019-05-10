Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Austin man charged in Mower Co. crash that killed 90-year-old man Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Kasson man sentenced for late summer robbery

Authorities say he helped a teenager commit the crime.

Posted: May. 10, 2019 4:24 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Kasson man is sentenced for helping a teenager rob someone.

Derrek Michael Sanchez, 24, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting 1st degree aggravated robbery for an incident on August 26, 2018. He was ordered Friday to spend 20 years on supervised probation and either do 100 hours of community service or pay a $1,000 fine.

Law enforcement says Sanchez helped a 16-year-old rob a man near a Holiday gas station. Court documents state the victim was nearly run over in the incident and a pellet gun was displayed during the robbery.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 61°
Albert Lea
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 59°
Austin
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 57°
Tracking another chilly and windy day followed by a great end to the week!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Students helping seniors

Image

Local students make their mark on Washington, DC.

Image

MN Governor's Fishing Opener: Keeping local lakes free of invasive species

Image

"Without farmers, you would be hungry, naked, and sober"

Image

Fight Hunger, Spark Change

Image

MN Governor's Fishing Opener: Dredge Tour

Image

Tracking a Great Friday for the Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener!

Image

Boats loads of excitement for fishing opener

Image

How the Minnesota DNR stops zebra mussels

Image

Buntenbach named AMC's Player of the Year

Community Events