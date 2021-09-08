Kasson man sentenced for apartment break-in

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – A Kasson man is sentenced for breaking into an apartment.

Pedro Alejandro Perez, 26, has been ordered to spend five years on supervised release and either pay a $1,000 fine or perform 100 hours of community work service.

Perez pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary for an incident on May 12. Law enforcement says Perez broke into an apartment in the 100 block of 3rd Avenue SW of Kasson and left a note which read “IF I FIND YOU TRY TO TALK TO MY BROTHER OR HARM HIM IN ANY WAY CONSIDER YOURSELF DEAD.” Court documents state Perez also later approached the occupant of the apartment and said “Don’t mess with my brother or you are a dead man.”

The victim told authorities he did not know Perez’ brother.