Kasson man injured in rollover crash

Happened in Le Sueur County Saturday afternoon.

Posted: Apr. 20, 2019 8:38 PM
Updated: Apr. 20, 2019 8:39 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

LE SUEUR COUNTY, Minn. – A Kasson man is hurt in a rollover accident Saturday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it occurred around 5:30 pm near the intersection of Highway 99 and County Road 3 in Le Sueur County. Brennan Mitchell Gustafson, 20, was driving west when he went out of control, left the road, and rolled multiple times.

Gustafson was transported to Faribault Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Le Sueur County Sheriff’s office as well as Montgomery police, fire, and ambulance assisted at the scene.

