Kasson man could have clean record for two dangerous car chases

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – A man arrested after two dangerous car chases is sentenced in Dodge County.

James Robert Novak, 30 of Kasson, was ordered Wednesday to spend three years on supervised probation and either pay a $1,000 fine or do 100 hours of community work service.

Novak was first charged after a 100 mile per hour pursuit on January 4, 2019. An officer tried to pull Novak over after getting a report he was driving drunk with a firearm. That led to a six mile chase that ended when Novak drove off the road and stopped in a field.

Authorities say Novak had a blood alcohol content of .183 and a handgun, a full can of beer, an empty can of beer, an empty bottle of whiskey, and a marijuana grinder were found in his car.

Novak was again arrested after a February 6, 2019, chase where court documents state Novak kept driving after going over some stop sticks until his rims were sparking and his vehicle stalled out on the snow-paced Highway 14. Law enforcement says 17 bottles of prescription medication were found in Novak’s vehicle.

Novak pleaded guilty to one count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and received a stay of adjudication, which means this conviction will be removed from his record if he successfully completes his probation. Five other criminal charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.