Kasson man charged with burglary and threats takes a plea deal

Pedro Perez
Pedro Perez

Apartment broken into in May.

Posted: Jun 23, 2021 1:18 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – A Kasson man is pleading guilty to breaking into an apartment.

Pedro Alejandro Perez, 26, was arrested on May 12 and charged with second-degree burglary and terroristic threats. Perez was accused of going to an apartment that day in the 100 block of 3rd Avenue SW of Kasson and kicking in the door, breaking the deadbolt lock, and then leaving a note which read “IF I FIND YOU TRY TO TALK TO MY BROTHER OR HARM HIM IN ANY WAY CONSIDER YOURSELF DEAD.”

Court documents state the apartment resident returned home to find the door broken into and called law enforcement. The victim said while he was waiting, Perez approached him and said “Don’t mess with my brother or you are a dead man.”

The victim told investigators he did not know Perez’ brother. A witness also told authorities that Perez is very paranoid and an alcoholic.

Perez pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree burglary. His sentencing is set for September 8 in Dodge County District Court.

