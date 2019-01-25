Kasson man accused of pointing rifle at sheriff's deputies

KASSON, Minn. – A Dodge County man is accused of hitting his father and pointing a rifle at law enforcement.

Andrew Paul Wyatt, 44 of Kasson, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse, and possession of a firearm as a fugitive from justice.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says Wyatt’s father reported being assaulted by his son after an argument over buying groceries. Deputies say there was a small cut on the man’s cheek and he told them got away from Wyatt because he was afraid his son would grab a knife or a gun.

Law enforcement went to the victim’s home and say Wyatt showed up in a stairwell doorway, rambling incoherently and claiming he was in the CIA. Deputies say Wyatt ran up the stairs and as they began to follow, they saw Wyatt pointing a rifle at them.

Deputies say they ordered Wyatt to drop the weapon and, after several moments, he came down the stairs and was arrested. Authorities say they found a box of ammunition in Wyatt’s left pocket and a 30-60 rifle with a round in the chamber and the safety off at the top of the stairs.

The Sheriff’s Office says Wyatt denied hitting his father and claimed he was upset because his father was trying to starve him.