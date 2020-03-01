Kasson hosts welcoming party for state wrestlers

KASSON, Minnesota - The Kasson-Mantorville wrestling tradition in unrivaled in Southern Minnesota. The KoMets sent seven wrestlers to the state individual tournament Saturday, with two bringing home state titles.

Sophomore Bennett Berge won his third-consecutive state championship, defeating Simley's Gavin Nelson at 170 lbs. Senior Patrick Kennedy capped off his historic high school career, winning his fourth title after defeating Simley's Quayin Short 5-1.

The team hosted a welcome home party attended by fans, family and friends. Kennedy said that the support from the community is what makes the program so special.

"Just taking the mat and knowing that the people are behind you, it's really easy to wrestle for people that really come out and support you so I love it," Kennedy said. "I'm really going to miss that part of Kasson-Mantorville wrestling when I leave here."

"It starts right here at home, you know this is our support system this is where it starts," KM Head Coach Jamie Heidt said. "The culture comes from the wrestling room, the culture comes from the kitchen table at home so it's everything."