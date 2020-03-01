Clear

Kasson hosts welcoming party for state wrestlers

The KoMets sent seven wrestlers to the state tournament.

Posted: Mar 1, 2020 10:01 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

KASSON, Minnesota - The Kasson-Mantorville wrestling tradition in unrivaled in Southern Minnesota. The KoMets sent seven wrestlers to the state individual tournament Saturday, with two bringing home state titles.

Sophomore Bennett Berge won his third-consecutive state championship, defeating Simley's Gavin Nelson at 170 lbs. Senior Patrick Kennedy capped off his historic high school career, winning his fourth title after defeating Simley's Quayin Short 5-1. 

The team hosted a welcome home party attended by fans, family and friends. Kennedy said that the support from the community is what makes the program so special.

"Just taking the mat and knowing that the people are behind you, it's really easy to wrestle for people that really come out and support you so I love it," Kennedy said. "I'm really going to miss that part of Kasson-Mantorville wrestling when I leave here."

"It starts right here at home, you know this is our support system this is where it starts," KM Head Coach Jamie Heidt said. "The culture comes from the wrestling room, the culture comes from the kitchen table at home so it's everything."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 21°
A warm weekend to kick off the new month
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean Weather 3/1

Image

Kasson hosts welcoming party for state wrestlers

Image

RFD reminds public on ice safety

Image

Buttigieg supporters react to campaign announcement

Image

Sean weather 2 2/29

Image

Saturday hoops highlights

Image

Minnesota state wrestling finals

Image

High school students take part in Hazmat training

Image

Little Thistle Brewery hosts outdoor party

Image

Sean Weather LEAP DAY

Community Events