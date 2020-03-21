Kasson grocery offering online deliveries

KASSON, Minn- Coronavirus pandemic is impacting our everyday life. With health officials advising us to social distance ourselves and stay home, simple tasks like going to the grocery store may feel like you're putting yourself at risk.

Erdman's County Mart in Kasson is offering online delivery for groceries.

Erdman's County Mart has been around for almost a century. About 3 years ago they added online shopping to their services. Tyler Hrtanek oversees the department.

"It's a good tool,” Hrtanek said. “Everybody can stay inside and get their groceries safely. Now we leave them on the doorstep instead of actually bringing them into the house. "

Usually, the store gets 10 orders a week but now the orders have tripled due to people staying home to avoid the coronavirus. Also, the items people are purchasing has changed.

“People are buying a lot in bulk,” Hrtanek said. “They are buying things like toilet paper, wipes. These are items were are purchasing a lot of. We have to turn down some of the orders because we have been out for a long time.”

Deanna Boe bought some groceries Saturday. She opted to drive 15 miles Erdman's County Mart instead of placing an online order.

"I thought about it a lot today but I also considered the delivery dates and I travel for work so I wasn't sure I'd be home on their schedule times,” Boe said.

The service is only offered Monday through Friday. Deliveries are made to Kasson, Byron, West Concord, Dodge Center, and Hayfield. Boe says for now she's okay taking the risk of picking out her own groceries but down the line, she might make a shift.

If everything gets locked down,” Boe said. “ I think it's a great option and I think most people use online ordering to some degree. I mean why not groceries? everything else gets dropped off at your front door.

I've had a lot of people thank us for our services because it keeps everybody going,” Hrtanek said.