Kasson flooding

Many residents are dealing with flooded backyards.

Posted: Jun 28, 2019 7:06 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

KASSON, Minn. - Flooding is impacting many local communities, including Kasson.

"All of the sudden I hear, 'you gotta come see this, look at our back yard.' And we came out on the deck," said Melissa Dorenkamp.

The Dorenkamp's backyard is underwater.

"Shocking. I mean we kind of had an idea. We knew the creek was back there when we moved in," Dorenkamp said.

But they never imagined water from the creek would creep so close to their house. As they start the long cleanup process, Dorenkamp is staying postive, saying it could be worse.

"Praise God. We have no water in our house. There's no sewage coming up through our drain, I can't explain that. Most of our neighbors do have that going on right now," Dorenkamp said.

