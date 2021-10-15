Kasson community preserves historic limestone walls at Veterans Memorial Park

KASSON, Minn. - Historic limestone walls in Kasson have been the focus of preservation efforts for years. The city council planned to demolish the walls at Veterans Memorial Park and Kasson Aquatics Center in 2019, but residents wanted to save part of their town's history.

Built in 1938, the limestone walls have started to crumble over years of wear.

“Limestone has a tendency to submit to organic acids, acid rain, all that sort of thing - so it does deteriorate over time,” explains contractor John Dingley.

Kasson park board members jumped into action to preserve part of their town's history.

Volunteer Diane OttWhealy has a background in preservation.

“Once the people knew the history of this wall - they didn't want to let it go. I am happy to be a part of it.,” she says.

The community raised over $40,000 for repairs.

On top of that, the city received grants from the Historical Society and People's Energy Cooperative.

Now the process has been in the works for three weeks, cleaning up any stone that is weak or cracked and replacing it.

Dingley, who has had a hand in the project, emphasizes the importance of knowing your history.

“This is part of your history, and it should be preserved. You should make a point in taking care of all the historic things that you have because they all have a story,” he says.

OttWhealy adds, “Kids were remembering sitting here after school eating their lunch or talking to their girlfriend on the wall, so it has a lot of sentimental value to the community.”

The finished walls are soon to be completed with red bricks and a sidewalk.

This reconstructed wall once completed will be something the community can reflect on. The city is also working on getting a sign for the structure.

The project is expected to be complete by the end of the month with hopes the walls will last for many more years.

Funds are still being raised for the project. Donation boxes can be found at various locations throughout Kasson-Mantorville including Casey's General Store and Home Federal Bank.