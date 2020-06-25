Kasson collision sends one to the hospital

KASSON, Minn. – A collision sends one driver to the hospital Thursday in Dodge County.

It happened around 2:10 pm at the intersection of Highway 57 and 3rd Street. The Minnesota State Patrol says a 16-year-old male was driving west and Darrel Wray Clapham, 66 of Kasson, was driving south when they crashed into each other.

Clapham suffered a non-life threatening injury and was transported to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester. The teenaged driver was not hurt.

Kasson police and fire and Dodge Center Ambulance assisted at the scene.