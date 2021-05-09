Kasson State Theatre trying to bounce back during the pandemic

KASSON, Minn- With more people getting vaccinated and normalcy slowly returning, new releases are starting to hit cinemas again. Although it's been allowed to operate for a while, one Southeastern Minnesota movie theater is still trying to bounce back from the pandemic.

Kasson State Theatre reopened for film showings in late March after COVID-19 forced them to be temporarily suspended. Darin Steffl bought the cinema in March 2020 prior to pandemic shutdowns hitting Minnesota. Growing up, he would go there to watch movies and wanted to keep it open when the previous owners were selling it. He was only able to operate it for a few weeks before it had to close.

As restrictions are lifting and life slowly returns to normal, his theater is trying to make a comeback.

"It's a slow comeback in the movie industry," said Steffl. "They are waiting for good movies, people to get vaccinated, and to be comfortable going out inside businesses again."

Although he saw a good turnout for Godzilla vs Kong", crowds have been attending in single-digit numbers for movies.

"It's been a little slower since then with some smaller unknown movies that weren't very popular," Steffl tells KIMT News 3. "We're hoping this summer and into the fall, there's more new release movies coming out that will really help increase business at the theater."

He's predicting though a high turnout for upcoming films like Disney's "Cruella" and "Those Who Wish Me Dead."