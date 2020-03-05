Kasson State Theatre will soon be seeing some changes with new owner

KASSON, Minn. - Kasson State Theatre might be under new management, but new doesn't always mean different. The theatre will continue its same old traditions, just with a new twist.

The previous owners, Heidi and Nicole, made a touching final post on the theatre's Facebook saying their goodbye. Just from that post alone, you can see what the theatre means to the community of Kasson. That's why the new owner wants to keep it the way it is... just making a few changes. Darin Steffl tells me he grew up going to the theatre with his friends. His goal is to keep the small town of Kasson close to its roots. "Part of the theatre here on Main Street is to keep Kasson local and try to keep the Main Street alive, if you wanna call it that, and part of keeping this going is our adventure towards that," said Steffl.

For the past 22 years, high school students within the community have been the employees working at the theatre and Steffl wants to continue those traditions. "I'll kinda be somewhat hands off and let the kids run the show a little bit. I'm just steering the ship is all I'm doing," Steffl explained.

Steffl said he doesn't plan on closing the theatre during renovations, but if something comes up and they have to, he'll be sure to let everyone know on their Facebook and through the email list.