Clear

Kasson Public Library is giving out free books to students

The Kasson Public Library is making sure students stay busy reading while they're not in school.

Posted: May 14, 2020 8:05 PM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

KASSON, Minn. - Students in kasson are feeding their brains and stomachs. While many schools are offering lunch pick-ups for students who aren't in school right now due to the pandemic, the Kasson Public Library is oining them.

Bags are being handed out that are full of books ranging from infant level to young adult. The Kasson Public Library is giving them away for free to students this week. They're making sure to do it from a distance too by using some help from a hockey stick to practice social distancing.

Because the book pick-up is only this week, starting in June, you can find the Kasson Public Library car driving around for 9 weeks for the summer book program. Library ssistant, Nancy Hackenmiller, said this allows them to see families they haven't been able to see due to the stay at home order. "We were searching for any way possible in order to still provide kids with books and to encourage reading even though we can't quite do it the same way we always did," explained Hackenmiller.

Natasha Egelston who received some books, said her children love going to the library. She explained the books are doing more than just keeping students busy while they're not in school. "And a new book will always keep them seeing new words and seeing new stories and imagining new things, which is so important for children at that young age," said Egelston.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 12917

Reported Deaths: 638
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin4183426
Stearns15587
Nobles12902
Ramsey112455
Anoka64033
Dakota52415
Olmsted3859
Kandiyohi3831
Washington27417
Clay25617
Scott1771
Rice1532
Sherburne1261
Wright1241
Martin1134
Benton1022
St. Louis9912
Carver991
Steele770
Pine730
Winona7215
Blue Earth690
Carlton650
Polk551
Mower480
Freeborn470
Cottonwood470
Todd440
Itasca402
Jackson330
Le Sueur311
Murray300
Watonwan300
Becker280
Otter Tail270
Goodhue270
Dodge260
Chippewa260
Chisago251
Nicollet232
Crow Wing231
Meeker230
Lyon220
Rock190
Morrison180
Waseca180
Douglas170
Unassigned160
McLeod150
Wabasha150
Fillmore141
Norman110
Kanabec110
Wilkin113
Brown101
Isanti100
Swift100
Marshall80
Pipestone80
Cass82
Faribault80
Mille Lacs71
Renville60
Beltrami60
Pope50
Lincoln40
Wadena40
Sibley40
Yellow Medicine30
Mahnomen31
Redwood30
Traverse30
Grant20
Houston20
Koochiching20
Lac qui Parle20
Clearwater20
Big Stone20
Red Lake20
Aitkin20
Lake10
Stevens10
Kittson10
Pennington10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 13270

Reported Deaths: 306
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk255165
Woodbury205414
Black Hawk152828
Linn85863
Marshall7483
Dallas7418
Johnson5587
Muscatine51327
Tama34513
Wapello3062
Scott2918
Louisa2893
Jasper23910
Dubuque2359
Crawford2071
Washington1638
Allamakee1134
Pottawattamie1052
Sioux1030
Poweshiek838
Plymouth710
Story651
Bremer625
Clinton581
Warren520
Buena Vista450
Des Moines441
Cedar441
Henry431
Boone410
Guthrie362
Benton351
Jones340
Clayton283
Iowa260
Fayette240
Buchanan240
Osceola230
Mahaska211
Shelby200
Monroe180
Lee180
Winneshiek180
Harrison170
Marion170
Lyon160
Grundy160
Cerro Gordo140
Monona130
Greene130
Madison131
Hardin120
Howard120
Webster120
Butler120
Davis120
Hamilton110
Delaware100
Audubon101
Page100
Keokuk90
Mills90
Jefferson90
Floyd91
Clay90
Clarke90
Van Buren80
Franklin70
Humboldt70
Jackson70
Chickasaw70
Carroll70
Appanoose73
Cherokee60
Wright60
Dickinson60
Winnebago50
Montgomery50
Unassigned50
Adair40
Mitchell30
Pocahontas30
Fremont30
Sac30
Hancock30
Ida20
Union20
Worth20
Kossuth20
Calhoun10
Cass10
Wayne10
Palo Alto10
Emmet10
Taylor10
Decatur00
Rochester
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 58°
Mason City
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 55°
Albert Lea
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 59°
More sunshine to end the work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Doctor says we are flying blind

Image

Walking in Faith during the pandemic

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/14

Image

Tattoo parlors reopen with new guidelines

Image

Rochester residents pushing lawmakers to action

Image

Churches consider reopening

Image

Town hall to highlight resources for minorities

Image

Jewish leader comes to Mayo Clinic

Image

Evictions in a pandemic

Image

Reopening Mower County

Community Events