Kasson Public Library is giving out free books to students

KASSON, Minn. - Students in kasson are feeding their brains and stomachs. While many schools are offering lunch pick-ups for students who aren't in school right now due to the pandemic, the Kasson Public Library is oining them.

Bags are being handed out that are full of books ranging from infant level to young adult. The Kasson Public Library is giving them away for free to students this week. They're making sure to do it from a distance too by using some help from a hockey stick to practice social distancing.

Because the book pick-up is only this week, starting in June, you can find the Kasson Public Library car driving around for 9 weeks for the summer book program. Library ssistant, Nancy Hackenmiller, said this allows them to see families they haven't been able to see due to the stay at home order. "We were searching for any way possible in order to still provide kids with books and to encourage reading even though we can't quite do it the same way we always did," explained Hackenmiller.

Natasha Egelston who received some books, said her children love going to the library. She explained the books are doing more than just keeping students busy while they're not in school. "And a new book will always keep them seeing new words and seeing new stories and imagining new things, which is so important for children at that young age," said Egelston.