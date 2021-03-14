Kasson-Mantorville's Mya Suess reaches milestone

KASSON, Minn. - One of the athletes on the Kasson-Mantorville girls' basketball team has achieved a milestone only one other female has reached.

"I have now reached 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds, which is very, very exciting. I owe my team to all of it. I can't score without them. I can't rebound without them. So it's very exciting to be part of the club now," says Mya Suess.

Senior Mya Suess is the second female to achieve that record of both points and rebounds.

The first female was Kristin Scott, who now plays for the Iowa State Cyclones.

"It's very cool to me. I mean, Kristin Scott is someone I've looked up to growing up, so to be able to be in the same kind of area as her is very, very cool to me," says Suess.

The Komets pulled away with another win on Saturday on Senior Day.

They won 78-73 over Cannon Falls.

Suess had 8 points and 11 rebounds.

"Considering that we had to play with COVID, it's been an adjustment, but we're playing really well together. And we have a great group of seniors who loves playing together, so I think that really is showing throughout the games. We love playing together and having a lot of fun and it's kind of showing on the record," Suess says.

The Komets are 15-3 on the season and hoping for a postseason run.

The postseason begins on Monday.

Suess says she's just grateful the team has made it this far.

"Every game could be our last, so play like it's your last. That's what I'm living by right now," says Suess.