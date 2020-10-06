Kasson-Mantorville moving to hybrid-learning for high school after COVID surge

DODGE COUNTY, Minn. – A surge in COVID-19 cases has pushed 7th through 12th grade Kasson-Mantorville students into a hybrid-learning model.

Dodge and Steele County Public Health Director Amy Caron says they saw 21 new coronavirus cases in Dodge County over a weekend in late September, including eight between 5 and 18 years old. Caron says the infected students are from more than one school district.

Triton Public Schools are staying with in-person classes for elementary students and hybrid-learning for high school. The Hayfield school district is are teaching all grades in person.

Minnesota allows in-person learning in county’s where the COVID-19 infection rate is lower than 10 percent. Caron says Dodge County had an infection rate of 11.17 percent between August 30 and September 12 and that jumped to 21.38 percent for the two week period ending on September 19.

Caron says she and Dodge County’s school district superintendents meet at least weekly and review this rate, the infections in the schools, and in the different communities for the previous 14 days.

Hybrid-learning models mean only half the student body are in classes at the same time, making it easier to maintain social distancing of six feet or more.