Kasson-Mantorville high school football coach sentenced for DWI

Broc Threinen
Broc Threinen

Arrested after September traffic stop.

Posted: Dec 11, 2019 1:53 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – The football coach and activities director for Kasson-Mantorville High School has been sentenced for drunk driving.

Broc Raymond Threinen, 42 of Kasson, was charged after a September 7 traffic stop where law enforcement said Threinen was seen driving erratically and a preliminary breath test showed he had a blood alcohol content of .193.

Threinen pleaded guilty to 4th degree DWI and was given one year of supervised probation and a $600 fine.

Threinen was placed on administrative leave after his arrest but returned to work on October 10.

