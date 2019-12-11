Kasson-Mantorville high school football coach sentenced for DWI

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – The football coach and activities director for Kasson-Mantorville High School has been sentenced for drunk driving.
Broc Raymond Threinen, 42 of Kasson, was charged after a September 7 traffic stop where law enforcement said Threinen was seen driving erratically and a preliminary breath test showed he had a blood alcohol content of .193.
Threinen pleaded guilty to 4th degree DWI and was given one year of supervised probation and a $600 fine.
Threinen was placed on administrative leave after his arrest but returned to work on October 10.
